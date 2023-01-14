This Is What I Read And Watch To Feel A Meager Shred Of Hope

You're reading a reSEARCH excerpt from Incoming, BuzzFeed News’ morning newsletter written by yours truly. If you're interested in reading Incoming in full, sign up here.

A friend of mine who's been keeping up with this weekly series recently told me that, for someone who's supposed to be recommending stuff she likes, I sound pretty pessimistic. You act like the whole world is a disgrace, she said, and 2000s pop is the only thing preventing you from being swallowed by existential malaise.

Respectfully, I disagree. Sort of. It's true that I often feel like the whole world is a disgrace. Not to be a disaffected millennial cliché, but the rainforests are on fire, the oceans are boiling, and people keep trying to talk to me about dogecoin and IT IS SO BORING.

But believing the world is mostly bad has, paradoxically, made me an optimist. In a chaotic, amoral universe where the worst can — and does — happen all the time, isn't it astonishing that nice things happen at all? To me, it's because we aren't owed good things that they become all the more precious when we find them.

All right, enough of this digital soapbox. These are the things Incoming readers and I have been obsessed with this week. Hope you enjoy it.