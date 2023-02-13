The News You Missed From The Weekend

People are still being pulled alive from the rubble of Turkey and Syria’s devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake, but after six days and amid freezing temperatures, rescuers fear they are running out of time . As of Monday, the death toll from the earthquake surpassed 33,000 people .

United Nations Relief Chief Martin Griffiths on Sunday said relief efforts have particularly failed the people in northwest Syria. On Sunday, the White House National Security Council called on Syria to allow humanitarian aid to "move through all border crossings ... without delay."

More than 5 million people in Syria may need shelter, according to the UN’s Refugee Agency spokesperson Sivanka Dhanapala. Before the earthquake, 6.8 million people were already internally displaced because of the ongoing civil war.

In Turkey, some are blaming lax building codes for the dramatic and deadly building collapses, and at least 131 contractors are under investigation after their buildings failed to withstand the powerful earthquake.

The US has shot down three UFOs in the last four days

On Friday, an unidentified object was shot down over Alaska by a US fighter. Another was shot down over Canada on Saturday. And on Sunday, another was shot down over Michigan. All three UFOs arrived after a Chinese balloon was shot down on Feb. 4.

Pentagon officials said the most recent three objects posed no security threats, and are still trying to determine whether they relate to China's surveillance program, AP reports.

I want to eliminate my credit card debt. I also want to enjoy my life. There’s a lot of pressure for people with credit card debt to drastically cut expenses, but it can be hard to figure out how — income can be tight, life gets in the way, and there are things we want to do even when we don’t have the money to cover the costs.

The day after the Murdaugh murders, their housekeeper noticed several strange things . The housekeeper’s discoveries might have been prime evidence to be collected by detectives — if they had properly searched the Murdaugh house that day.

The Florida High School Athletic Association will no longer ask student-athletes about their menstrual cycles. A previous proposal for female student-athlete medical forms had suggested asking about the age at which a student had their first period, the date of their most recent period, and how many periods they've had in the last year.