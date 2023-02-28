This Is Your Sign To Log Off From Social Media

Ashley Steele, 22, from Pennsylvania, says she used to be “obsessed” with Instagram, consistently scrolling on the app for an hour or two each day, sometimes consecutively, she tells BuzzFeed News . By the end of July 2022, she deleted the app and hasn’t redownloaded it.

“I would find myself doomscrolling, comparing myself and my body to other people, and taking in way too much information every single day,” she said. Since deactivating, Steele said, she’s felt less anxiety overall and better body image.

At this point, there’s a plethora of research outlining the adverse effects of social media on individuals’ mental health. Social media has been proven to contribute to feelings of loneliness, rage, and social inferiority. One study found that people who spend more time online have increased feelings of depression, anxiety, and stress and experience fewer face-to-face interactions.

Yet apps like Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram are a pervasive part of most people’s daily lives: 84% of American adults report using at least one social media platform, and about one-third of adults in the US say they are online “ almost constantly .” BuzzFeed News spoke to people who chose to deactivate their social media accounts. Like Steele, many spoke at length about how going offline has improved their relationships to the news cycle, their peers, and themselves.

“I've been conscious of the ways that social media is structured to play on our worst emotional tendencies and increase anxiety/anger/engagement; it has been incredibly freeing to reclaim those emotions for myself,” Mia Steinberg, 33, from British Columbia, Canada, told BuzzFeed News.

UN denounces Russia’s “massive violations of human rights”

UN Secretary-General António Guterres said Russia's invasion has caused “the most massive violations of human rights” in the world today , in a meeting with the UN Human Rights Council on Monday. Guterres referenced hundreds of cases of disappearances of civilians, sexual violence, and violations of the rights of prisoners of war, AP reports. Russia stepped down from the council following the invasion of Ukraine last year.

, in a meeting with the UN Human Rights Council on Monday. Guterres referenced of disappearances of civilians, sexual violence, and violations of the rights of prisoners of war, AP reports. According to US intelligence, China is considering offering military weapons to Russia, CNN reports. "This war presents real complications for Beijing," US national security adviser Jake Sullivan said. "But, if it goes down that road, it will come at real costs to China."

SNAPSHOTS

Evan Rachel Wood said a model who now claims that Wood pressured her to make sexual assault allegations against Marilyn Manson for years told her the singer had abused her — and Wood says she has the receipts to prove it. "I never pressured or manipulated Ashley Morgan Smithline to make any accusations against [Manson]," Wood said , "It was Ms. Smithline who first contacted me in March 2019."

A former US swimming champ died suddenly in the US Virgin Islands, and police are investigating. Jamie Cail, 42, was found unresponsive in her home by her boyfriend, police said.