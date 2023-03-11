What I Watch To Remember That Everyone Has A Past

You're reading a reSEARCH excerpt from Incoming, BuzzFeed News’ morning newsletter written by yours truly. If you're interested in reading Incoming in full, sign up here.

Are you good at getting over things? If so, I envy you. I've always erred on the side of wallowing, slow to let go of the past and even slower to move forward into the next chapter of my life. This applies not just to my personal life, but to entirely fictional stories that have no bearing on my existence whatsoever. There's a part of me still grieving the subpar ending to Game of Thrones. I think about how I'll probably never get to watch the Totoro sequel on a weekly basis. I know, I'm insufferable. Imagine living a whole life like this.

Although I could certainly benefit from being less lost in the sauce, this life outlook has its upsides too. To keep a record of the past is to remind yourself how far you've come, how much you're capable of change and growth, and how the future's unknowns are what make it worthwhile. Even if you're ready to take a step in a different direction, I hope you can look back at your past self with compassion.

These are the things Incoming readers and I have been using to put the past into perspective. Hope you enjoy it.