The News You Missed From The Weekend

What is Ozempic?

Ozempic is a brand name for semaglutide, an injectable medication for the management of Type 2 diabetes . It's an artificial version of a gut hormone called incretin which helps the pancreas release the right amount of insulin when blood sugar levels are high.

In clinical trials, Ozempic turned out to have a side effect: weight loss. In June 2021, the FDA approved the drug under the brand name Wegovy for weight loss in people who were overweight or obese, which includes two-thirds of Americans.

Why has Ozempic become so popular, and why is there a shortage of it?

Ozempic and Wegovy are much more effective and lower risk than previous weight loss drugs.

Also, Dr. Jamy Ard, codirector of the weight management center at the Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, said he’d be remiss not to mention that part of the demand is driven by celebrities and social media influencers using the drug. “As an obesity medicine specialist,” he said, “I really cringe at this thought.”

How are shortages affecting patients?

When these drugs are used for cosmetic, not medical, purposes, it can drive usage rates that create or worsen disparities in medication access . For some people with Type 2 diabetes, doctors are having to switch to older, less effective drugs to control blood sugar, said Archana Sadhu, MD, an endocrinologist and director of the diabetes program at Houston Methodist.

44 Ukrainian civilians were killed in Dnipro

Russia launched one of the deadliest civilian attacks of the war so far in southeastern Ukraine on Saturday. Forty-four people were killed, including five children, and 79 were injured, AP reports. The missile strike devastated an apartment building in Dnipro, and authorities said that at least 400 people have lost their homes.

SNAPSHOTS

A cousin of the Black Lives Matter cofounder died after being pinned down and tased by police. “They’re trying to George Floyd me,” 31-year-old Keenan Anderson called out in body camera footage released last week.

As Andrew Tate remains in custody, Romanian authorities have seized $3.9 million in luxury cars, watches, and other assets from his compound. Tate was arrested on Dec. 29 along with his brother, Tristan Tate, and two Romanian women in connection with an organized crime, human trafficking, and rape investigation.

I'm wondering if I should withdraw from my sad 401(k) and pay off my debt . It can feel so silly to try to save for the distant future in times like this, but everyone tells you to never touch your retirement savings.

The missing clouded leopard was found unharmed after disappearing from the Dallas Zoo. As police deployed infrared drones and launched a criminal investigation, Twitter users shared their own search tactics , like shaking a bag of treats really hard.

Don't freak out about your gas stove (yet)