The News You Missed From The Weekend

. SVB was the go-to bank for startups and private equity ventures in the tech industry, and its collapse means that many SVB customers have lost the majority of their savings nearly overnight. Why did SVB fail? "On Wednesday, March 8, SVB’s parent company, SVB Financial Group, said it would undertake a $2.25 billion share sale after selling $21 billion of securities from its portfolio at a nearly $2 billion loss," Vox's Emily Stewart reports . "The move was meant to shore up its balance sheet. Instead, it spooked markets and clients." Investors began pulling out their money from SVB in quick succession, and by Friday, the bank had gone under.

SNAPSHOTS

Mexican drug cartels have returned to Twitter after Elon Musk took over and lifted their bans. A new report has found that prominent gang members are using Twitter to recruit new members, send warnings to rival gangs, post gory images, and glorify the narco lifestyle.

"People need to be paying attention": How a bill aimed at the media could impact democracy as we know it. An “extreme” bill in Florida is aimed at making it easier to sue the news media for defamation — and it's alarmed First Amendment advocates across the country.

Grindr has been sued by a teen who was sexually assaulted by four men he met on the app. The suit accuses Grindr of actively attempting “to recruit children to use its product” through marketing and then connecting them with adults for sex. It also says the company willingly ignores the presence of underage users on the app.

A man has filed a wrongful death lawsuit in Texas against three women , claiming that they assisted his ex-wife in terminating her unwanted pregnancy.

According to the lawsuit , her friends helped search for an out-of-state clinic that could accommodate her, sent links to Aid Access , a nonprofit that mails abortion pills to people who are unable to access them, and ultimately connected her with a third woman who offered to provide the pills. Marcus Silva is accusing the friends of conspiracy and wrongful death and the third woman of wrongful death.

Silva is not pursuing any claims against his ex-wife, as she is exempt from civil and criminal liability as a pregnant person. The couple divorced last month, according to the state court portal . They have two daughters together.