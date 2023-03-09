The News You Need To Read This Morning

New research finds that nearly 350 children ages 5 years and younger died of opioid poisoning between 2005 and 2018, highlighting the growing impact America’s opioid epidemic is having on kids. Opioids accounted for 52% of fatal poisonings of children in 2018 compared with 24% in 2005.

Opioids were the most common substance contributing to fatal poisonings, followed by over-the-counter pain, cold, and allergy medications, other/unspecified illicit and prescription drugs, and carbon monoxide. Some cases were accidental and occurred following a medical treatment mishap, but others were intentional, meaning caregivers gave children harmful substances, although the exact reasons why are unknown.

Many of the affected children also had an open child protective services case at the time of death or otherwise had a history of previous maltreatment, illness, disability, or sibling placement outside their home. Poverty, substance use disorder, and social inequities were also associated factors in fatal poisonings.

In 2020, there were 68,630 reported opioid-involved overdose deaths across all age groups. In 2021, deaths skyrocketed to 80,411 reported overdose deaths.

Russia blasted dozens of missiles across Ukraine, killing at least six

Russia launched its largest missile attack in weeks in 10 regions in Ukraine. The attacks hit critical energy infrastructure and residential buildings, and at least six people were killed, according to AP.

SNAPSHOTS

The police force that killed Breonna Taylor routinely violated the rights of citizens, the Justice Department found. The federal investigation found that Louisville police subjected people to unlawful tasings, beatings, and dog bites; conducted no-knock warrants illegally; unlawfully searched and detained people; and discriminated against Black people and others with disabilities.

The feds are investigating Tesla for steering wheels that fly off while you're driving. “It was a horrible experience,” one complainant told BuzzFeed News . “I am happy that it will be investigated and hope no one experiences what I did.” Officials estimate their investigation covers more than 120,000 cars.

Influencer Brittany Dawn's trial has been postponed indefinitely, while the state tries to find out what happened to over $1 million in her PayPal transactions. Davis has remained the topic of online conversation after she rebranded as a Christianity influencer, growing her audience beyond the followers she lost after being accused of deceptive business practices.