The News You Missed From The Weekend

Commonly known as the stomach flu, "cruise ship virus," food poisoning, or stomach bug, norovirus is the kind of germ that you never forget if you experience its symptoms. It is an extremely contagious pathogen that causes inflammation in the stomach or intestines, resulting in intense bouts of diarrhea, vomiting, stomach pain, and nausea . Symptoms can last up to three days and can also include headaches, fever, and body aches in some people.

After a quiet 2020 and 2021 — likely because of COVID preventive measures that forced many other viruses into hiding — norovirus made a rapid return beginning in January 2022, according to data from 12 state health departments published in September. This winter, CDC reported that norovirus cases are rising nationally, and the UK is also experiencing the highest norovirus levels at this time of year in over a decade.

The good news is that the norovirus circulating in the population is behaving as expected and isn’t showing any signs of mutating into more serious versions of itself, CDC epidemiologist Sara Mirza told BuzzFeed News.

Plus, the absolute best way to reduce your risk of norovirus infection is an easy one: good hand hygiene. The virus can survive on a variety of surfaces, such as countertops and serving utensils — and in water — for up to two weeks. Norovirus resists many common disinfectants and hand sanitizers, so it’s essential to wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially before and after you eat and after using the bathroom.

Ukraine’s unexpected resistance in Bakhmut

Russia seemed on the verge of capturing Bakhmut. This past weekend, Ukrainian troops mounted a counteroffensive with unexpected success. "Bakhmut itself, a city with a prewar population of 70,000 inhabitants, has little strategic value. It was simply the next in the line of fire of a Russian offensive to seize the eastern province of Donetsk. But the battle for the city has created a defining moment of the war for both the Russian and the Ukrainian armies," New York Times reporter Carlotta Gall writes from Chasiv Yar, Ukraine .

SNAPSHOTS

Alex Murdaugh was sentenced to life in prison. A member of the jury said it only took them about an hour of deliberation to decide that the disgraced South Carolina lawyer was guilty of killing his wife and son.

Florida health officials warned Charlotte County officials to be careful with their tap water, after a man died of a brain-eating amoeba. This isn’t the first time that someone has been infected with the amoeba from rinsing their nasal passages with unsterilized tap water.

Spouses-slash-political enemies Kellyanne Conway and George Conway are divorcing. The pair baffled observers , with Kellyanne defending former President Donald Trump, while George was one of Trump's most outspoken critics.