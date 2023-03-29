The News You Need To Read This Morning

The Nashville school shooting suspect had legally bought seven firearms from local gun stores and hid them at home without his parents' knowledge, police said Tuesday. The 28-year-old shooter used three of those weapons in the attack on Covenant School on Monday, killing three children and three adults .

Audrey Hale was under a doctor's care for an emotional disorder, police chief John Drake told reporters on Tuesday. Tennessee has some of the laxest gun laws in the country, but there are some restrictions on gun ownership for people who have been institutionalized over their mental health. Police were not aware of Hale's medical treatment, but if there had been a report that Hale was suicidal or that could potentially harm someone, officers "would have tried to get those weapons," Drake said.

Firearms are the leading cause of death for children and teens in the US. Police have not yet established a motive for the shooting, and Drake said there was no evidence that the victims were targeted.

The Nashville school shooting victims have been identified. Here's what we know about them .

Evelyn Dieckhaus, 9. “Evelyn was a shining light in the world," her family said in a statement to WKRN-TV . At a vigil on Monday evening, according to the Tennessean , her older sister wept, saying, “I don’t want to be an only child.”

William Kinney, 9 . "He was unfailingly kind, gentle when the situation called for it, quick to laugh, and always inclusive of others," according to a GoFundMe set up for his family.

Hallie Scruggs, 9 . Hallie was the daughter of Chad Scruggs, the pastor at the church affiliated with the school. The 9-year-old was "such a gift," her father told ABC News .

Mike Hill, 61 . Hill, a janitor at the school, was beloved by students and his family. He was a father of seven and a grandfather to 14. According to a GoFundMe set up on behalf of his family, "he took great pleasure and found tremendous joy in his job and through those students."

Katherine Koonce, 60 . As the head of the Covenant School, "You could always count on Katherine to show up with her giant heart and her brilliant mind," her friend Diane Button told the Daily Beast .

Cynthia Peak, 61. Peak was a substitute teacher at the school, officials said. She was a mother of three and, as one childhood friend described to the Associated Press , a "sweet person from a sweet family."

