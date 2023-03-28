A 28-year-old shooter opened fire at a school in Nashville on Monday, killing six people . The shooting occurred at the Covenant School on Burton Hills Boulevard, the Nashville Fire Department confirmed . The school is for students from preschool through sixth grade.

The children were transported to the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt where they were pronounced dead after arrival. They were identified by police as Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs, and William Kinney, all 9-year-olds. The staff members killed were identified as Cynthia Peak, 61, a substitute teacher; Mike Hill, 61, a custodian; and Katherine Koonce, 60, the head of the Covenant School.

The shooter entered the school’s side entrance around 10:15 a.m. on Monday morning with at least two assault-style rifles and a handgun, which were purchased legally, police said. Officers found a "manifesto" as well as a map “drawn of the school in detail, of surveillance, entry points, et cetera," Nashville Police Chief John Drake said. Additional written material found in the suspect's car revealed that he planned to target multiple locations.