The Food and Drug Administration has approved Narcan, a naloxone nasal spray that can reverse opioid overdoses and save lives, for over-the-counter use .

First approved as a prescription drug by the FDA in 2015, Narcan is a quick-acting opioid antagonist that reverses the effects of opioids like heroin, fentanyl, codeine, and OxyContin. It's dispensed when someone is showing signs of an overdose — like nodding off, choking, and exhibiting constricted pupils — and is stunningly effective; one study found that 93.5% of people who were given naloxone survived an overdose.

Narcan can currently be purchased at pharmacies in most states without a prescription, but the product is typically sold behind the counter, and some states have additional restrictions that make it more difficult to obtain . Manufacturer Emergent BioSolutions said it expects Narcan to be available over the counter by late summer.

Opioid overdose-related deaths in the US have ballooned in recent years , especially during the pandemic. More than 101,750 people died of an overdose from November 2021 to October 2022, primarily because of synthetic opioids like fentanyl.

"People don't want Narcan in schools, people are worried that this encourages drug use — those things are not true," Ryan Marino, a medical toxicologist with Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, told BuzzFeed News . "This is like putting EpiPens, defibrillators out in the community. It's not something you ever want to use, but everyone should be glad that it is available because the alternative would be far worse."

Conservative pundits and politicians are linking the Nashville shooting with anti-trans rhetoric

The Nashville shooting suspect’s gender identity is being used by Republicans to attack trans people. However, "transgender people are rarely the perpetrators of mass shootings, which are overwhelmingly carried out by cisgender men, according to criminal justice experts. And trans people are more likely to be victims of violence than cisgender people, multiple studies have shown," Fenit Nirappil reports for the Washington Post.

SNAPSHOTS

An uncensored chatbot shows what happens when AI is programmed to disregard human decency. FreedomGPT spews out responses sure to offend both the left and the right. Its makers say that is the point.

Here's what the world's most heavily guarded photo archive looks like. Roughly 11 million historical images, including photos of Marilyn Monroe, the moon landing, and Albert Einstein, are kept tightly locked by armed guards in the famed Bettmann Archive.

Jeremy Renner said he has no regrets about risking his life to save his nephew in a nearly fatal snowplow accident. “I’ve lost a lot of flesh and bone in this experience but I’ve been refueled and refilled by love and titanium,” Renner said in an interview with Diane Sawyer.