The News You Need To Read This Morning

Mpox didn't just vanish on its own: The White House created a National Monkeypox Response office to lead a science-based vaccination campaign. After it was established that mpox was spreading primarily through sexual contact — and that most of the cases were identified in gay and bisexual men — experts asked at-risk people to essentially avoid casual sex. In addition, a collective of individuals and organizations (including Grindr) banded together to ensure that information was widely disseminated about symptoms, risks, and vaccine availability.

“We are in such a different place than the last time I talked to you,” Dr. Demetre Daskalakis, the National Monkeypox Response deputy coordinator, told BuzzFeed News. “You know, it’s kind of exciting to have this conversation. … We’re now down over 93% from the peak of the outbreak. Now, we’re pushing toward a point where monkeypox isn’t a part of everyday life in the US.”



A possible Zelensky–Biden linkup

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky may visit the White House on Wednesday, Reuters reports. Sources say that Zelensky could take his first known trip outside Ukraine since war broke out in February, but that security issues could result in a last-minute change of plans.

SNAPSHOTS

The former police officer who killed Atatiana Jefferson has been sentenced to almost 12 years in prison. A jury delivered the sentence after finding Aaron Dean guilty of manslaughter — but not murder — in the 2019 fatal shooting of the 28-year-old Black woman.

J.K. Rowling responded to a trans YouTuber's call to boycott a new Hogwarts video game. It didn't go well. Rowling became a global celebrity for introducing the world to Harry Potter in 1997, but her name has become inextricably associated with her anti-trans remarks in the last decade.

Millie Bobby Brown has been called out by an intimacy coordinator after she bragged about kissing her costar Louis Partridge without his consent after "hurting him" with real punches. The intimacy coordinator also acknowledged the power imbalance between the Stranger Things star and the lesser-known actor.



Some Uvalde victims were still alive when medics reached them but they were not immediately taken to the hospital