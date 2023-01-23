The News You Missed From The Weekend

At least five men and five women were killed at Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park, California, on Saturday night. The shooting took place on the first day of Lunar New Year celebrations, at a dance hall filled with mostly older Asian people.

An additional 10 people were injured, and as of Sunday evening, seven of the wounded victims remained in hospitals. The motive of the shooting remains unclear.

The suspect has been identified as 72-year-old Huu Can Tran. About 30 minutes after the shooting in Monterey Park, Tran entered a second dance studio in the neighboring city of Alhambra, authorities said. People inside disarmed him, and he then fled that scene. Tran was found dead hours later in the city of Torrance, about 30 miles away.

Monterey Park has a population of about 60,000 and is more than 65% Asian, according to 2020 data from the city's website. Earlier on Saturday, it hosted a Lunar New Year celebration, which wrapped up around 9 p.m. Thousands of people had turned out to the street fair for food, entertainment, cultural activities, and shopping. The festival was supposed to continue on Sunday, but it was canceled because the area around the dance venue remained an active crime scene.

As of Jan. 22, at least 1,115 people have died from gun violence this year, according to data from the Gun Violence Archive.

What are the gun control laws in California?

in the nation, according to the New York Times, including one that allows people to sue those who sell illegal assault weapons or gun parts. Overall, the state has a relatively lower rate of gun deaths; research from the Public Policy Institute of California determined that California residents are 25% less likely to die from a mass shooting than other Americans. But the Monterey Park shooting "shows how the state’s strict gun laws are incapable of fully preventing gun violence in a country where gun ownership is widely considered a constitutionally protected right, firearms move freely between states with vastly different regulations and gun-control measures are dotted with exceptions," Scott Wilson and Todd C. Frankel report for the Washington Post .

SNAPSHOTS

It appears Rep. George Santos also lied about appearing on Hannah Montana. This latest revelation about Santos’s seemingly never-ending list of lies feels fitting, given that the main character of the Disney show lives a double life and changes wigs a lot.

29-year-old Tyre Nichols died after being brutally beaten by police, his family said. Now five officers have been fired in connection with his death. The Department of Justice has opened a civil rights investigation into Nichols's death. “What they did to my brother, they might have well killed us all,” Nichols’s sister Kenyana Dixon said.

The Supreme Court justices didn't have to sign affidavits swearing they didn't leak the draft abortion decision. Every SCOTUS employee who had access to the draft has signed sworn affidavits promising that they weren’t behind the disclosure — except the justices.

The mother of dragons refuses to watch House of the Dragon. “It’s kind of like someone saying, ‘You want to go to this school reunion that’s not your year? Want to go to that school reunion?’ That’s how it feels. I’m avoiding it.”

For many young people, “No Nicotine January” means quitting vaping for good