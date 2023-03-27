The News You Missed From The Weekend

Deadly tornadoes wreaked havoc across Mississippi and Alabama starting on Friday, killing at least 26 people and destroying an entire town. Tornadoes and severe storms also struck Georgia on Sunday, leaving people injured and trapped across the state. Parts of Louisiana and Texas were put on tornado watch on Sunday by the National Weather Service.

President Joe Biden has issued a disaster declaration in Mississippi to unlock immediate and long-term federal aid for affected residents. The violent windstorm's trail spanned 100 miles statewide, upending buildings and power lines and producing golf ball-sized hail. Rolling Fork, a small town with a population of 1,883 as of the 2020 US Census, was effectively flattened, according to Mayor Elridge Walker. “My city is gone,” he told CNN. “But we are resilient and we are going to come back.”

Mississippi experiences about 30 to 100 tornadoes per year, according to the state’s Department of Health. But National Weather Service meteorologist Lance Perrilloux said this deadly tornado was “very rare.”

Weather disasters are inextricably linked to human-induced climate change. Wildfire seasons are getting longer. Hurricanes are getting wetter and more dangerous . Heat waves are getting hotter, more frequent, and longer-lasting . Heavier rainfall across the US is triggering more inland flooding . And the cost of climate disasters is soaring . Stopping this vicious cycle will require drastically reducing our reliance on climate-polluting fossil fuels.

The biggest protests in Israeli history

In January, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu proposed a plan that would sharply curtail the power of Israel's judiciary , and allow legislators to pass laws that the Supreme Court has deemed unconstitutional, AP reports . Since then, mass protests have swept the country, with the latest inflection point happening this Sunday.

, and allow legislators to pass laws that the Supreme Court has deemed unconstitutional, . Since then, mass protests have swept the country, with the happening this Sunday. After Defense Minister Yoav Gallant spoke out against the judicial proposal, Netanyahu fired him and tweeted, “We must all stand strong against refusal.” In response, tens of thousands of people across Israel turned out to protest. The final vote in Parliament on the judicial reform plan is this week.

SNAPSHOTS

Four people were confirmed dead and three people remained missing as of Sunday after a devastating explosion at a Pennsylvania chocolate factory. Residents of West Reading suspected that the cause was a gas leak.

Jonathan Major's attorney says the woman who accused him of assault has taken back her allegations. The actor was arrested Saturday on suspicion of strangulation, assault, and harassment. An attorney for Majors said he’s innocent, and video evidence and witness statements will prove it.

Gwyneth Paltrow said she did not get the idea to countersue for $1 in her ski crash lawsuit from Taylor Swift. Terry Sanderson has accused Paltrow of crashing into him while not paying attention to her surroundings, resulting in him being severely injured. Paltrow insisted that Sanderson was the one who collided with her.