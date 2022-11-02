The News You Need To Read This Morning

Teens who are now old enough to vote for the first time on Nov. 8 were just 12 years old when Donald Trump was elected in 2016. Since then, they’ve seen massive protests over police brutality, the overturning of Roe v. Wade, Republicans targeting trans youth, and an insurrection at the Capitol.

Now 18 and registered to vote, they see abortion access, LGBTQ rights, and immigration as not just issues on which to make their voices heard, but as matters their lives depend on.

Anxiety over a possible school shooting consumed Berlyn Schelling until she transferred from a public high school to an online school. “It’s hard to focus on the rest of the day when you have to think about how someone can come in [to school] and kill me and my classmates right now,” she said. This Nov. 8, Schelling is voting for gun control in her home state of Montana.

Across the country, Alex Stevens, a first-year student at Texas A&M University, has been closely following Texas’s race for governor between Republican incumbent Greg Abbott and Beto O’Rourke. Recently, Abbott worked on the state’s abortion ban, sent immigrants to sanctuary cities in other states, and directed an investigation into the parents of trans kids for child abuse.

“I’m LGBT,” Stevens said. “I was born female. I’m Hispanic. Currently, Greg Abbott doesn’t have my best interest at heart, and I know that. And it’s really scary to live in a state where he only really cares about the financial gain of Texas and cis white men."

Grain deal is back on

Russia agreed to resume the grain export deal on Wednesday, the Associated Press reported. The UN-brokered grain deal was arranged to ensure supplies could still reach food shortage areas during the war in Ukraine. This past weekend, the Kremlin had called off the deal over allegations that Ukrainian forces were attacking Russia's Black Sea fleet.

SNAPSHOTS

More details about Takeoff's death have surfaced, but there have been no charges or arrests made yet. Roughly 40 people fled the scene where Takeoff was shot and killed, so authorities are still trying to gather evidence, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner explained at a news conference. "Please step up, get the information to us, so we can bring some closure to this family who is hurting right now," Finner said.

Yes, the Powerball jackpot is over a billion dollars, but here's why you shouldn't buy a lottery ticket. The prize is the fourth-largest ever in US history, but rich people can't enjoy The White Lotus in the same way as the rest of us.

These are all the signs that Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady were over long before they announced their divorce. In a recent interview with Elle before the couple split, Bündchen said, "This is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present.”

