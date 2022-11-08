The News Roundup You Need This Election Day

Two years since President Joe Biden’s victory, voters are heading to the polls once again on Tuesday for midterm elections that will decide who controls Congress. It’s an election that could also have significant ramifications for democracy and voting rights, given that a majority of Republicans running for office have denied or questioned the outcome of the 2020 election.

Conventional political wisdom (and past precedent) tells us the incumbent party in control of the White House typically experiences voter blowback at their first midterm election. This is especially true during periods of high economic anxiety, like now, as the world confronts a possible global recession amid soaring inflation.

In the House of Representatives, Republicans are favored to win back control of the House of Representatives. And since the last election, the Senate has been evenly divided, leaving Vice President Kamala Harris to cast her tiebreaking vote for major decisions. That means Republicans only need to pick up one seat to control the chamber, but polls have indicated it may be a toss-up.

Below is a quick overview of the House and Senate races that could have especially huge consequences for the future of Congress — and the state of the country overall. For more details on the congressional, gubernatorial, and local races to watch out for, read our full guide.



House of Representatives:

Republicans hope a “red wave” across the country will help secure House victories in Michigan’s 7th district, Virginia’s 7th district, and Alaska’s at-large district .

For Democrats, Maine’s 2nd district could reveal whether even a centrist Democrat like Rep. Jared Golden is considered too toxic for voters this year. And in New York’s 17th district, Democratic Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney finds himself in a surprisingly close contest that, if he loses, could be an ominous sign for the party in 2024.

Senate:

In Georgia Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock faces former football star Republican Herschel Walker. However, Walker’s anti-abortion platform has been plagued by allegations that he paid for two former partners to have abortions and disavowals from his son Christian Walker.

Republicans also want to take back positions in Arizona and Nevada . In both states, the GOP candidates have narrowly pulled ahead in polls.

Pennsylvania’s Senate race between Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz (aka former TV star Dr. Oz) is one of the states Republicans need to hold on to in order to assure they get a majority. Fetterman had a strong polling lead over the summer, but this has shrunk amid attacks from Oz and others that have cast the Democrat as a radical who is still recovering from a stroke.

SNAPSHOTS

These women are fighting for abortion rights in Michigan one vote at a time. “This is a one-shot type of thing,” said Sandra Bucciero, a Yes on 3 organizer and former criminal defense attorney. “If you don’t own your body, you don’t own anything.”

Breast cancer awareness slogans like “Save the Boobies” and “Save Second Base” are factually incorrect and sexualize the disease. The issue is less about an individual’s decision to promote these slogans, and more about companies profiting off of people’s pain in what has come to be known as “pinkwashing.”

Fans are creating dedicated savings funds to buy tickets for Taylor Swift's upcoming tour. It’s been four years and six albums since Swift went on tour, so fans are ready to see their girl hit the stage. “I’ll spend the money and worry about the plan later,” one fan said.

