The News You Need To Read This Morning

Terrill Swift had been locked up 16 years — more than half his life. He was 17 when he confessed to participating in the rape and murder of a woman named Nina Glover, and was sentenced to more than 30 years in prison.

For more than a decade, Swift had written to every journalist, lawyer, and innocence organization he could find. No one had responded until he met Chicago attorney Josh Tepfer.

Swift fit into a pattern that Tepfer and his colleagues at Northwestern University were finding: Young people were more vulnerable than adults to making false confessions, particularly when under the thumb of abusive police. In 2011, Tepfer fought to have a DNA sample found on Glover’s body retested. A judge ruled that Swift was innocent, and Tepfer had won his first case in Chicago’s growing innocence movement.

Tepfer’s representation has led to the exoneration of 288 wrongfully convicted people — making him among the most prolific exoneration attorneys since anyone began keeping track.

Last August, he spearheaded what is believed to be the first mass exoneration of people convicted of murder, all of their cases hinging on confessions that had been obtained by abusive former police detective Reynaldo Guevara. Tepfer’s work helped wipe unjust convictions from the records of seven people who’d served a collective 174 years behind bars.

“He gave me life again,” Daniel Rodriguez, who served 17 years in prison for a murder he didn’t commit, told BuzzFeed News. “I smile a little bit more because of what he did for me and my family.”

