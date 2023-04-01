What I Read And Watch To Prevent Myself From Cutting My Own Bangs Or Starting A Band

You're reading a reSEARCH excerpt from Incoming, BuzzFeed News’ morning newsletter written by yours truly. If you're interested in reading Incoming in full, sign up here.

I've started looking up Airbnbs or apartment rentals in places I want to travel to whenever I'm feeling restless or tired of my life. It's partly inspirational escapism: I love to romanticize myself eating a crunchy baguette in a Bordeaux villa, or settling into a spacious hideaway near Zion National Park. One day, I'll visit all these places in real life, and flipping through these real estate listings feels pleasantly like I'm holding myself to that promise.

Paradoxically, my Airbnb sprees also remind me that I choose to live where I do right now, and that for the most part I have the privilege of choosing the life I lead every day. This realization is comforting. I am the agent of my own life, and if my present choices cease to serve me one day, I am free to choose something else. Though it feels comically self-serious to say that googling "Oaxaca rental one-bedroom" elicits this much reflection, it always restores my appreciation for this current phase of my life, and makes me excited about how much more is yet to come.

These are the things I've been relying on to feel transported to a new place. Hope you enjoy it.