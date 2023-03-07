The News You Need To Read This Morning

Since the pandemic began, several studies have found a connection between coronavirus infection and sudden sensorineural hearing loss , or SSHL : the rapid and often unexplained loss of hearing in one or both ears. It can happen all at once or over a few days, and it’s usually accompanied by other symptoms like dizziness and tinnitus. Studies show that the majority of people who have hearing loss after COVID only recover partially, and many don’t experience any improvement.

There’s no definitive proof that COVID is robbing people of their hearing, but based on what researchers know about other viruses’ effects on the auditory system it’s not an unreasonable connection to make, according to Dr. Courtney Voelker, a head and neck surgeon at Pacific Neuroscience Institute in California. The most plausible, albeit unconfirmed, theory to explain COVID-related hearing loss is that the coronavirus directly infects the inner ear, which is critical for hearing and balance.

Yet, three years after the pandemic begun, people grappling with hearing loss post-COVID still don’t have clear answers or treatment options and continue to face doctors who dismiss their concerns. Lisa Mecham, 51, told BuzzFeed News that her first doctor blamed her hearing loss on congestion and said “it will go away with time.”

“The things you hear about people who have hearing loss all of a sudden, I was like, Wow, this is happening to me,” Mecham, a writer in California, said. “You do feel like you’re gaslighting yourself. Like is this really what I think it is or is it just congestion?"

Trudeau announces investigation into claims that China interfered with Canada’s election

Canada will investigate unnamed intelligence claims that China interfered in its 2021 election , AP reports. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that “all political leaders agree that the election outcomes in 2019, and in 2021, were not impacted by foreign interference. But even if it didn’t change the results of our elections, any interference attempt, by any foreign actor, is troubling and serious.”

SNAPSHOTS

An Illinois man received a prison sentence for giving his son a gun that was used in the deadly mass shooting at a Waffle House in Tennessee in 2018. Jeffrey Reinking was found guilty last year of illegal delivery of a firearm to a person who had been treated for mental illness within the past five years, according to WKRN.

People told us the worst things a therapist ever did and how it changed the way they felt about therapy. Don't get us wrong, we love therapy — and therapists! They truly can be lifesavers. But therapists are people too, meaning that they can make mistakes .