The News You Need To Read This Morning

On Sept. 18, Hurricane Fiona tore through Puerto Rico, knocking out the electrical system and causing millions of people to lose power and cell service. At least 16 people in the US territory have died as a result of the hurricane, officials have said.

As of Tuesday, nearly 500,000 households in Puerto Rico are still without electricity, according to the outage data tracking site PowerOutage.us. The hardship is frustratingly familiar; after Hurricane Maria hit in 2017, it took 11 months for power to be fully restored. About 3,000 people died as a result of Hurricane Maria, but then-president Donald Trump downplayed the devastation and fought back against providing federal aid.

Many Puerto Ricans fear they’ll once again be treated as an afterthought during this major crisis.

“The next day [after the hurricane], when I saw that US media had mostly focused on the Queen’s funeral, 24/7, and barely any coverage of what was going on on the island, I was fuming,” Keyla, who asked to only be identified by her first name, said. Keyla moved to San Francisco last year, and her entire family is still on the island. “Less media and less coverage means less help.”

“It’s just disheartening to see vulnerable people become more vulnerable,” said Priscila Roman-Ortiz, a San Juan resident who's been caring for her 91-year-old grandfather in the hurricane aftermath. “So many humble people that work paycheck to paycheck are getting affected now because they can’t work.”

