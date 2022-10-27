The News You Need To Read This Morning

Another woman came forward on Wednesday to publicly accuse Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker of impregnating her and then paying for her to have an abortion.

Referred to only as Jane Doe by her attorney, the woman said she and Walker first met in 1987 and began a six-year affair while he was still married. To back up this claim, attorney Gloria Allred showed reporters cards that Walker had sent her client and played an audio recording of an answering machine message he had once left her.

"I was devastated because I felt that I had been pressured into having an abortion" in April 1993, said Jane Doe, who added that she’s a registered independent who voted for Donald Trump in 2016 and 2020.

The Trump-endorsed Walker is locked in a tight battle against Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock, in a race that may determine which party controls the Senate. Earlier this month, the Daily Beast reported that in 2009 Walker paid for another woman he had impregnated to have an abortion. Walker's son Christian, an outspoken conservative social media influencer, denounced his father when the story broke. Walker has denied both women's allegations.

Kherson evacuations escalate

Ukrainian forces push back on Russian troops in Kherson, an area of Ukraine that Putin claims to have annexed. Russian officials have forced tens of thousands of residents to evacuate as fighting intensifies and crucial infrastructure in the area gets damaged, AP reports.

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin is slated to give an annual high-profile speech — which has historically offered "a rare moment of unscripted questioning from independent analysts and journalists," according to New York Times reporter Anatoly Kurmanaev.

SNAPSHOTS

Three more men were convicted on terrorism and gang charges over the foiled plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. In August, two other men involved in the plot were convicted on charges of conspiracy to commit kidnapping and conspiracy to use a weapon of mass destruction. Two other men were acquitted in April.

The St. Louis school shooter's family removed a gun from their home, but police said he may have gotten it back before the attack. The suspect's family went to great lengths to prevent him from harming himself or others, including having police remove a firearm he had acquired and transfer it to someone else, officials said Wednesday.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has too many villains. Tonight's juicy reunion episode promises a showdown between Kathy Hilton and Lisa Rinna. But will it be enough to save this season from its horrible vibes?

