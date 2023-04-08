What I Read When I Want To Bask In Awe At Gwyneth Paltrow's Existence

If you have a favorite corner of the internet that you’d like to share, send it my way at hellomobile@buzzfeed.com with the subject line “reSEARCH.” —Alexa

We’re already 25% of the way done with 2023. Depending on how your year is going, this realization may make you feel like time is moving either extraordinarily fast or slow. If you’re the rare person who thinks, Actually, time is moving at the exactly appropriate rate for me, well, good for you. I frankly don’t even know how to react to that.

For me, I can barely wrap my head around the reality that it’s already April. My natural instinct in moments like these is to catastrophize — about how we’ll be in the thick of summer before I know it, about how I should probably start brainstorming Halloween costumes because it’s basically fall, about how quickly I’m barreling through not just the year, but life itself. While this self-imposed crisis about the passage of time can be a refreshing adrenaline rush, lately I’ve been trying to intervene and force myself to take each day as it comes.

If you’re in need of a similar intervention, here it is. Days will become weeks and months regardless of whether you’re hyperaware of them or not. Ultimately, all any of us can do is make good use of the time that we’re given.

These are the things Incoming readers and I have been uplifted by this week. Hope you enjoy it.