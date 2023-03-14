The News You Need To Read This Morning

In 2018, the Atlantic declared young Americans to be “ in the midst of a sex recession .” Last month, the New York Times proclaimed , “Younger Americans are, infamously, less likely to have sex than their parents’ generations — and when they do have sex, they’re doing it with fewer partners.” Online, a loose cultural consensus has emerged : Gen Z is a sex-negative — even regressive — generation .

But many young people told BuzzFeed News that a decline in sexual activity isn’t always a bad thing . Sometimes it simply means they’re having less bad sex. They’re less interested in pursuing sex they don’t really want to have, or that their partner doesn’t really want to have.

Recently, Jana, 21, has been thinking a lot about her early years of sexual exploration. Although she has no judgment for how fast other people enter sexual relationships, she’s uncomfortable with the expectation that she should be ready for sex immediately as a way of reciprocating men’s interest.

"I feel like high school was probably when I was moving the fastest,” she told BuzzFeed News. “That was the point where my self-esteem was at an all-time low. … Part of me was bouncing from person to person, trying to find someone that liked me, because I didn't like myself.”

Many members of Gen Z are interrogating their relationships to sex positivity , looking beyond the idea that casual sex is “ inherently liberatory ” and toward a more individual set of questions about what kind of sex they’re having and why. They’re interested in cultivating their own healthier relationships with intimacy . “You need to really be in tune with how people are reacting to you,” said Kate, a 23-year-old teacher from Manitoba, Canada. After all, mutual interest is what makes sex fun.

Bank stocks tumble after SVB collapse

Stocks at several regional banks are dropping after Silicon Valley Bank was shut down. Even larger banks like Citigroup and JPMorgan Chase were affected, the New York Times reports , despite President Joe Biden's announcement that Americans' deposits won't be lost after the bank failures.

SNAPSHOTS

Pete Buttigieg's husband Chasten hit back at Mike Pence after the former VP made anti-gay jokes about their kids. Buttigieg took roughly two months of paternity leave after the birth of his children — something for which he was mocked by high-profile right-wing figures.

A 39-year-old nurse and mom of three was allegedly killed by her estranged husband. Police announced that officers arrested Timothy W. Bliefnick on suspicion of murder and home invasion for the death of Rebecca “Becky” Postle Bliefnick.