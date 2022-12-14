The News You Need To Read This Morning

President Joe Biden on Tuesday signed into law the Respect for Marriage Act, guaranteeing the federal government’s recognition of marriages for same-sex and interracial couples.

Should the Supreme Court overturn Obergefell v. Hodges, the 2015 case that stopped states from discriminating against same-sex couples in marriage, this new law means that the federal government will still recognize such marriages. States might once again outlaw marriage equality, but they will still have to recognize marriages of same-sex couples legally performed elsewhere. The law also formally repeals the Defense of Marriage Act, or DOMA, a 1996 law that first denied federal rights and benefits to same-sex couples.

Hundreds of LGBTQ activists, advocates, and entertainers were present at the White House to witness the bill become law — a rare moment of celebration for a community that has found itself targeted by political vitriol and deadly attacks in 2022, unnerving activists and drag queens alike.

"The road to this moment has been long, but those who believe in equality and justice, you never gave up," Biden said at the White House signing ceremony.

Over $1 billion in aid to Ukraine

At a donor conference in Paris, countries and international groups pledged over $1 billion in aid to Ukraine, AP reported. Additionally, the US is considering sending a small number of troops to Ukraine, according to senior US officials.

SNAPSHOTS

Sam Bankman-Fried has been charged and accused of "a massive, years-long fraud." The FTX founder was charged with eight counts of defrauding his customers, money laundering, and violating campaign finance laws.

Elon Musk is not the richest person alive anymore. Bernard Arnault, the CEO of Louis Vuitton’s company LVMH, has seized the number one spot. In general, this has been a bad week for Musk.

Megan Thee Stallion testified that Tory Lanez pressured her to stay silent after he shot her. “I can’t believe I have to come here and do this,” Megan said in court, holding back tears. “I can’t even be happy.”

The Whale portrays fatness as a monstrosity. Brendan Fraser is incredible in Darren Aronofsky’s latest drama. But what appeared to be a well-meaning film has ended up as part of a long line of art about fat people that ends up trafficking in the same misguided tropes.

