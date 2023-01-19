The News You Need To Read This Morning

Shirley Koch and Megan Hess are the mother-daughter duo who ran the Sunset Mesa Funeral Home in Montrose, Colorado. Earlier this month, they were sentenced to 15 and 20 years respectively in federal prison for illegally selling body parts — and in some cases entire bodies — without the consent of the family of the deceased.

After misleading family members about the process of donating their loved one’s body for science, Hess and Koch sold hundreds of body parts to a body broker service, an organization that arranges medical research. The pair also in some cases lied to broker services about the health of the bodies to secure a sale. In multiple cases, family members were given phony cremated ashes; one woman testified that she received the “mixed ashes of other people, along with burnt trash” instead of her father’s real ashes.

Four people spoke to BuzzFeed News about the trauma they’ve experienced because of Sunset Mesa, all of them saying it felt like their loved ones had died twice. When a 2018 FBI investigation confirmed the funeral home scam, “it was validating to tell people, ‘See, I'm not crazy, I was right,’” said Judy Cressler, the daughter of Harold Cressler, whose body was mishandled by Koch and Hess. “But at the same time, I just kind of fell apart.”

Following the exposure of Hess and Koch's crimes, hundreds of people have come together online to grieve and support one another.

“I do find some solace in the fact that there are more than 500 of us who fell prey, because it's helped me feel a little less guilty, you know, that I wasn't the only dumb one out there who fell for it,” Erin Smith, who started a Facebook support group for victims, told BuzzFeed News . “I don't wish that there were so many victims, but it's helped me make peace with the fact that I wasn't the only one that got fooled.”

China’s population is shrinking, and it may not rebound

China's government announced on Tuesday that for the first time since 1961, more people died than were born in the country. Despite efforts to reverse this population decline and encourage family growth, experts believe that the drop in fertility rate may be irreversible , the New York Times reports.

China's population decline is expected to threaten the country — and the world's — market production, as labor shortages in an aging population threaten to outpace its rapidly developing economy. "Just about every developed country, the US very much included, will need to grapple with the effects of an aging population, but China faces particular challenges," Bryan Walsh writes for Vox. "And if China can't grow faster, the elderly will bear the brunt of the cost."

SNAPSHOTS

Two paramedics in Illinois who strapped a Black patient facedown on a stretcher, leading to his death, have been charged with first-degree murder. The Springfield branch of Black Lives Matter issued a statement calling the incident an example of the “constant bias and racism” that the Black community faces even when seeking medical treatment.

45 details from Prince Harry's Spare you might have missed. The corgis were snitches , and the Queen was a big fan of Kate Middleton’s hair.

