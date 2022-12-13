The News You Need To Read This Morning

Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder and former CEO of the FTX crypto exchange, has been arrested in the Bahamas and will face criminal charges in the US.

Established in 2019, FTX was one of the world’s fastest-growing cryptocurrency exchanges. At the time, Bankman-Fried was hailed as crypto’s “golden boy” and known as an adherent of the “effective altruism” movement — which asks adherents to choose their careers and actions to best advance humanity. He defied typical CEO behavior, playing League of Legends during business calls and allegedly living in a polyamorous group with 10 colleagues in the Bahamas.

In November, the FTX exchange, which had run splashy Super Bowl ads with Larry David and Tom Brady, collapsed. A report in Coindesk reported that Alameda Research held billions of dollars of a cryptocurrency created by FTX, leading people to question how much money was really in Alameda, and whether money held in FTX was safe. Customers began withdrawing their money from the exchange, sending FTX into bankruptcy. An estimated $1 billion worth of customer funds were lost, and ripples of the collapse threaten the entire crypto ecosystem.

Bankman-Fried was supposed to appear before Congress on Tuesday to testify to the House Financial Services Committee. More information on the charges is expected Tuesday, and officials in the Bahamas, where FTX was based, are also pursuing a criminal and regulatory investigation.

After a year of war, Putin skips his typical year-end press event

Russian President Vladimir Putin skipped his year-end news conference tradition this year, the New York Times reported. The conference is usually a rare opportunity for non-Kremlin-affiliated journalists to speak with Putin. It may be rescheduled in the new year.

SNAPSHOTS

The 2023 Golden Globe nominations are out. The Banshees of Inisherin and Everything Everywhere All at Once were the films that received the most nods, while on the TV side Abbott Elementary reigned supreme.

A man accused in the 1988 bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 has been taken into US custody. The jet’s crash in Lockerbie, Scotland, was the deadliest attack on UK soil in history, and families of the 270 victims have sought accountability for decades.

Tory Lanez allegedly shot Megan Thee Stallion after she criticized his "musical skills," prosecutors said. Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, faces charges including assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. His trial began Monday.

The lawsuit that accused Taylor Swift of copying some lyrics in her 2014 hit "Shake It Off" has been dropped after five years. This lawsuit wasn't the first for "Shake It Off."

