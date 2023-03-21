The News You Need To Read This Morning

Workers in France have been striking and demonstrating since March 7 in response to President Emmanuel Macron’s controversial pension reform that will raise the national age of retirement from 62 to 64 years old without a vote.

The strikes have affected garbage collections, transportation, and schools. For almost two weeks, the sidewalks in Paris have been covered in trash bags as the sanitation workers have been on strike. Garbage collectors' age of retirement will be raised from 57 to 59 years old in the new bill.

Last week some of the protests turned violent , and over a hundred demonstrators were arrested over the weekend. Police deployed tear gas against striking workers in Paris, and clashes led to a ban on protests on the Champs-Élysées after protesters burned an effigy of Macron.