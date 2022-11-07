The News You Missed From The Weekend

This is an excerpt from Incoming, BuzzFeed News’ morning newsletter dedicated to making sense of this chaotic world we live in. Join the club here.

Four years after restoring voting rights for people convicted of a felony, an estimated 1 million Florida residents still can't vote.

In 2018, over 64% of Florida voters restored voting rights to people convicted of felonies once they completed prison, parole, and/or probation. After finishing her prison time and three years of probation for theft, Caroline was thrilled to be allowed to vote again.

But for Tuesday’s midterm elections, she’s one of nearly 1 million formerly incarcerated people in Florida who still can't vote because they owe fines, fees, or restitution in connection with their convictions, according to a new report by the Sentencing Project.

On Florida's voter registration website, “it says I'm an active voter,” Caroline told BuzzFeed News. “But if I go vote, [Gov. Ron] DeSantis will have me arrested.”

The 2018 amendment’s potential gains were swiftly wiped out the following year when the Republican-controlled legislature passed a law making restoration contingent on payments related to felony convictions. Since then, more than a dozen people with felony convictions have been arrested on suspicion of voter fraud in recent months, many of whom believed their voting rights had been restored.

“You can work as hard as you can to change something,” said Chandler Strong, another Florida resident who can't vote due to outstanding conviction-related fees. “But they're still going to try to throw some kind of technical in the game.”

