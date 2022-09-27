On Dec. 1, 2017, 42-year-old Keita O’Neil, an unarmed Black man who led police on a chase after allegedly carjacking a state lottery minivan, was fatally shot by Chris Samayoa, a rookie officer who was in his fourth day of a field training program. Body camera footage showed that Samayoa fatally shot O’Neil through the glass window of a patrol car. Samayoa was fired and, almost three years later, charged with manslaughter and assault.

The case is believed to be the first time in San Francisco history that prosecutors filed murder or manslaughter charges against a law enforcement officer who killed someone while on duty. For San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin, filing charges against Samayoa marked the beginning of a new chapter of holding police accountable for unlawful use of force.

Yet almost two years later, Samayoa, who has pleaded not guilty, still hasn’t faced a preliminary hearing to determine whether there’s enough evidence to go to trial. Earlier this summer, Boudin was removed from office in a deeply contentious recall election. Interim District Attorney Brooke Jenkins has since reassigned the prosecutor who had been on the case for two years, and postponed the next hearing to December — after voters decide if she will serve out the rest of Boudin’s term. Now, O’Neil’s family fears that Jenkins will drop the charges after the midterms.

“I feel like I’m being played,” April Green, O'Neil's aunt and caretaker to O'Neil's mother, told BuzzFeed News. “Then when the election is over, she’s going to let that officer walk away with murder.”

Russia’s sham election in Ukraine is coming to an end.

Tuesday is the final day for Ukraine regions occupied by Moscow to vote on whether to join Russia ; the referendum is viewed by Ukraine and Western powers as a sham, and is believed to be used as pretext for Russia to annex these areas. BBC reported allegations of election officials intimidating voters by going door to door with armed guards.

Russian officials have repeatedly threatened to use nuclear weapons to defend these occupied territories of Ukraine, according to Reuters.

SNAPSHOTS

Breast implants can cause complications and, in rare cases, cancer. Here's what to know. “Unfortunately, breast implants are not lifetime devices. Whether for reconstructive or aesthetic purposes, they serve a real role, but they're not perfect,” Dr. Justin Broyles, a plastic surgeon at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, said.

If you bought a house in the past two years and regret it, we want to hear from you. Did buying a home in the past two years turn out to be a questionable financial decision? If so, let us know why.

The second season of The Kardashians debuted last week. Here's the latest on the exact timeline of Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal, reactions to how much the sisters are sharing, and Kim going viral for seeming normal.

