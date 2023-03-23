The News You Need To Read This Morning

A 17-year-old student shot two adult staff members at a Denver high school while being patted down, police said Wednesday. Both victims were taken to the hospital, where one was in critical condition and the other was stable, Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas said at a news conference.

The suspect was an East High School student under a safety plan that required him to be searched each day before class. After the shooting, he fled the scene and was at large for several hours, but was later found dead by authorities in the woods. Officials have not disclosed how the suspect died.

The shooting is the latest in a string of incidents involving gun violence at East High School. In February, Luis Garcia, a 16-year-old student, was shot while sitting in his car near school grounds. He died two weeks later. Since then, students have been subjected to multiple gun violence–related lockdowns, including on Wednesday.

Alex Marrero, the superintendent of Denver Public Schools, said two armed officers will be assigned to East High until the end of the school year.

As criminal charges loom, Donald Trump is not mad online. Do not put in the newspaper that he is mad.

As Donald Trump waits at Mar-a-Lago to learn whether he'll be the first former or current US president to be charged with a crime, he has a lot to say . Since his message on Saturday in which he predicted he'd be arrested on Tuesday (this did not happen), the former president has posted or reposted more than 80 times on Truth Social, the Twitter clone he built after he was booted from that platform following the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.

Since his in which he predicted he'd be arrested on Tuesday (this did not happen), the former president has posted or reposted more than 80 times on Truth Social, the Twitter clone he built after he was booted from that platform following the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. Trump faces a New York criminal investigation which is thought to be centered around his involvement in a hush money payment made to adult performer Stormy Daniels , who claimed she had an affair with Trump prior to the 2016 election. Any charges are expected to center around whether Trump falsified business records to conceal another crime (in this case, a likely violation of federal election law). In a series of rambling, evidence-free posts that alternated between messages in lower case or capital letters, Trump attacked Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and said "THE WITCH HUNT NEVER ENDS."

SNAPSHOTS

The US Securities and Exchange Commission has filed charges against eight celebrities for promoting crypto assets without disclosing that they were paid to do so. Lindsay Lohan, Jake Paul, Soulja Boy, Austin Mahone, Lil Yachty, Ne-Yo, and Akon as well as porn actor Kendra Lust all face charges for advertising Tronix (TRX) and BitTorrent (BTT).

The 2015 death of a classmate of Buster Murdaugh's remains under investigation as a homicide. The family of 19-year-old Stephen Smith has long disputed that he was killed in a hit-and-run crash.

The domestic abuse case against Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland has been dismissed . In a tweet on Wednesday, Roiland said that the claims were "false" and that he is "deeply shaken" by the "horrible lies" that were reported about him.