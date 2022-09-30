The News You Need To Read This Morning

This is an excerpt from Incoming, BuzzFeed News’ morning newsletter dedicated to making sense of this chaotic world we live in. Join the club here.

Over 700,000 could now be excluded from Biden's student loan forgiveness plan

In a surprise announcement Thursday, the Biden administration released a change to its plans to forgive student loans that will now exclude hundreds of thousands previously eligible Americans.

The policy change, believed to have been made in an effort to thwart legal challenges that could derail the entire program, will mean that Americans who had private loans that were guaranteed by the federal government are longer eligible — unless they had begun to consolidate or convert these private loans into ones owned directly by the Education Department before Sept. 29. Prior to this announcement, there was no warning that there would be a cutoff date to have applied for consolidation.

The changes will affect borrowers who had taken out loans under the Federal Family Education Loan (FFEL) Program and the Federal Perkins Loan Program.

"Our goal is to provide relief to as many eligible borrowers as quickly and easily as possible,” a Department of Education spokesperson told BuzzFeed News in a statement. “This will allow us to achieve that goal while we continue to explore additional legally-available options to provide relief to borrowers with privately owned FFEL loans and Perkins loans."



