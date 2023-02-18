What I Read And Watch When I Feel Like A Loveless Hagfish

You're reading a reSEARCH excerpt from Incoming, BuzzFeed News’ morning newsletter written by yours truly. If you're interested in reading Incoming in full, sign up here.

Whether Valentine's Day makes you swoon or purse your lips in disdain, you gotta admit there's something nice about having a little holiday cheer plopped into the middle of the week. Daily life can feel so tedious and plain, and Valentine's Day — a holiday where you're not obligated to see your family and brands bend over backwards to sell you heart-shaped treats — is a welcome reprieve from the routine.

This year's Valentine's Day delivered all the fanfare I could've asked for and more. A friend and I watched Titanic in theaters, tears smearing our 3D glasses. At a coffeeshop, I saw an exhausted looking man hurriedly make a Spotify playlist titled "baby 🌹." I walked by a couple arguing loudly with each other in the street at night. When class ended at the high school near my apartment building, I saw hordes of beaming teens carry their flower bouqets home. All of it was fantastic.

Today's reSEARCH is dedicated to all the joy and carnage that comes with a holiday dedicated to love. Hope you enjoy it.