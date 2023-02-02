The News You Need To Read This Morning

This is an excerpt from Incoming, BuzzFeed News’ morning newsletter dedicated to making sense of this chaotic world we live in. Join the club here.

What the end of COVID's public health emergency status really means

Effective May 11, 2023, the Biden administration will end the COVID pandemic’s status as both a national and a public health emergency, which were declared three years ago.

COVID continues to kill about 500 people in the US every day , even as cases and hospitalizations have decreased in recent weeks. Meanwhile, tens of thousands of people are experiencing lingering symptoms after infection known as long COVID , and those with weakened immune systems are forced to find ways to protect themselves as most COVID precautions have been lifted. Here are the changes that may impact you most as the COVID pandemic lingers on: