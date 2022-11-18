The News You Need To Read This Morning

The Senate just cleared a critical hurdle for the Respect for Marriage Act, a bill that would act as a fail-safe to protect the LGBTQ community in the event that the Supreme Court does to marriage equality what it did to abortion rights.

On Wednesday, a coalition of all 50 Democrats and 12 Republicans voted to overcome any filibuster for the bill. This isn't the same as the Senate's official vote on the bill, but it shows that the Respect for Marriage Act has strong bipartisan support and won't be held up by a filibuster. If the Senate passes the proposal, it then needs to pass in the House of Representatives before being sent to President Joe Biden for his signature.

When the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade this summer, Justice Clarence Thomas wrote a separate opinion urging the court’s conservative supermajority to go further in unwinding past opinions on the 14th Amendment. Thomas specifically mentioned Obergefell v. Hodges, which ruled in 2015 that states refusing to recognize marriages for same-sex couples violated the 14th Amendment’s equal protection and due process clauses.

Should the Supreme Court overturn Obergefell, the patchwork of state bans for marriages of same-sex couples would suddenly come back into force, as was the case with abortion trigger laws this summer.

The Respect for Marriage Act won’t force states to grant marriage licenses to same-sex couples, but it would make clear that the federal government would recognize any married couple’s legal rights, benefits, or protections, even if they lived in a state that outlawed marriage between same-sex partners. The bill would also formally repeal the Defense of Marriage Act of 1996, which denied such federal rights and benefits in the first place.

How will winter transform the war in Ukraine?

Ukraine's electricity grid operator warned about long possible outages this winter after Russia targeted power infrastructure in the country. Grid operator Ukrenergo is trying to preemptively minimize damage by scheduling blackouts and stabilizing power at hospitals and schools, according to the Associated Press.

Plus, US intelligence believes that Russia's recent withdrawal from Kherson was in part due to concerns that a looming winter would cut soldiers off from supplies in the city, the New York Times reported. Cold weather and snow will make it increasingly difficult to launch attacks in Ukraine.

A new lawsuit names a series of high-profile people for their roles in promoting FTX, including Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen, Steph Curry, Shaquille O’Neal, Naomi Osaka, and Larry David. The Bahamas-based crypto company had been moving customers’ cash into an investment fund that it owned, and this lawsuit claims that American consumers lost $11 billion when FTX declared bankruptcy.

The history of discrimination in healthcare is a dangerous barrier against mental health support for Black people. As a result, many find themselves struggling in silence. "Breaking down the social stigmas when it comes to therapy isn’t easy, but taking those first steps into exploring what it can do for you can make all the difference," Gabrielle Chenault writes.

Ticketmaster canceled its public sale for Taylor Swift's tour after more than 2 million people bought tickets during the presale. On a completely separate note, Swift fans are making fun of her for posting feet pictures for free.