The News You Need To Read This Morning

After days of watching Republicans slowly inch toward securing more seats in the House of Representatives, the GOP officially won a slim majority in the House as of Wednesday.

With control of the Senate, Democrats will still be able to confirm judicial nominees and executive appointees. But by losing the House, it will be nearly impossible for them to pass any meaningful legislation on voting rights, policing reform, abortion access, and other issues they failed to take action on when they had control of both chambers and the White House. The House majority will also allow Republicans to open investigations into President Joe Biden’s administration and his family.

The biggest looming issue in Congress, however, is the debt ceiling, which is expected to be reached as soon as early 2023. If Congress doesn’t raise the debt ceiling, the government could hit its limit on how much money it can borrow, default on its debts, and shut down.

In recent years, Republicans have fought against increasing this ceiling and used impending defaults to force Democrats to cut spending. Previously, Biden said he was prepared to compromise with House Republicans, but he said “under no circumstances” would he support cuts to Social Security or Medicare.

“That’s the single biggest thing that affects everybody’s lives,” said Wendy Schiller, director of the Taubman Center for American Politics and Policy at Brown University. “It affects everybody's retirement, it affects Social Security, it affects every bond issued by the federal government.”

Grain deal extended during wartime

Ukraine and Russia have agreed to extend the UN-brokered grain deal, NPR reported. The deal has been renewed for an additional 120 days to alleviate the global food shortage caused by the war.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says the missile that killed two Polish citizens "was not our missile and not our missile strike,” despite NATO officials finding evidence implicating Ukraine. Leadership in NATO insisted that while the missile was from Ukraine's air defense system, ultimately Russia is to blame due to its repeated attacks in the region, according to CNBC.

