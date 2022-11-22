The News You Need To Read This Morning

Authorities are pursuing murder and hate crime charges against the man accused of killing five people at a Colorado Springs gay bar. Police declined to say anything about motive or what evidence supported the bias-motivated crime charge, which is one of Colorado's hate crimes charges. As of Monday, 13 people remain hospitalized and five people have been treated and released.

Before the deadly shooting, LGBTQ people turned to Club Q for safe haven and community. Colorado Springs has a strong conservative and evangelical Christian history. At Club Q, queer people found a tight-knit support system.

What we know about the victims of the Colorado Springs shooting. Daniel Davis Aston, a trans man who bartended at the club, was “the light in every room,” his friend Tempest Cartwright told BuzzFeed News. Derrick Rump performed in drag at an event at Club Q last month and gushed over the love and support he felt from the community. Kelly Loving, a trans woman who was visiting from Denver, was tough and caring, her loved ones said. Ashley Paugh was married to her high school sweetheart and had an 11-year-old daughter. Raymond Green Vance was celebrating a birthday with a group of friends when the shooting happened.

For LGBTQ people across the country, the most devastating part of this slaughter was its sense of inevitability, David Mack writes. For some time now, a resurgent right-wing strategy of portraying queer people as an invasive species of predators has burrowed into mainstream political discourse. The result has been an alarming and clear escalation in attacks and demonstrations against LGBTQ people.

Russia’s supply issue

Shelling got "dangerously close" to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, according to the International Atomic Energy Agency. Russia and Ukraine blame each other . International experts have been concerned for months about attacks near Europe's largest nuclear plant, the Washington Posts reports.

Military analysts believe that Russia is running low on wartime supplies, the Wall Street Journal reported. "Both sides have suffered heavy losses of men and materiel since the invasion began in February, but Moscow is more dependent on its own shrinking economy to replenish supplies than Kyiv is," Stephen Fidler and Ann Simmons write.

SNAPSHOTS

A suspect has not yet been found for the University of Idaho shooting. Also, two of the students who were killed called someone multiple times that night, a victim's sister in a recent interview.

Raw onions cannot absorb viruses, bacteria, or other "toxins" from your skin or the air, no matter what natural medicine proponents say on TikTok. As groundbreaking as that would be, there’s just no evidence to support this, according to experts who spoke to BuzzFeed News, including a pediatrician, respiratory therapist, and former onion breeder.

Travis Barker discussed new details about overcoming his fear of flying since surviving a deadly plane crash in 2008. Kourtney Kardashian "just knew, and she stuck by me and toughed it out. And it was the best flight. And I wasn’t scared once,” Barker said in a new interview with GQ.