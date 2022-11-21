The News You Need To Read This Morning

At least five people were killed and 25 injured after a shooter opened fire at a Colorado Springs, Colorado, gay club Saturday night, police said.

Colorado Springs Chief of Police Adrian Vasquez said Sunday that two "heroic" patrons confronted the shooter in the club and helped stop him from killing more people. The suspect was in custody Sunday, and was revealed to have a prior criminal record of felony menacing and first-degree kidnapping for "threatening to cause harm to [his mother] with a homemade bomb, multiple weapons, and ammunition," according to a press release from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

As of Nov. 20, at least 39,358 people in the US have died from gun violence this year, according to data from the Gun Violence Archive.

“This is our only safe space here in the Springs,” one witness told KRDO-TV. "And so, for this to get shot up, what are we gonna do now? Where are we gonna go? Yeah, we can rebuild and come together, but what about those people that lost their lives for no reason [and] the other 18 that were injured? I could’ve been one of them."

As the war drags on, Moldova suffers on the sidelines

Moldova, Europe's poorest nation and Ukraine's neighbor, seeks international aid as it struggles with wartime collateral damage. According to the Associated Press, the land-locked country is dealing with widespread blackouts, an influx of refugees, and the looming threat of war violence.

Today, the French Foreign Ministry is asking European countries to support Moldova in a global aid conference in Paris.

SNAPSHOTS

Elizabeth Holmes has been sentenced to more than 11 years in prison for defrauding Theranos investors. “I tried to realize my dream too quickly and did too many things at the same time,” Holmes told the court through tears. “I regret my failings with every cell in my body.”

How Malaysians raced against the clock to deliver at least 33,000 overseas ballots home for the election. This past week saw an intricate global operation to make sure Malaysian citizens living abroad would get to vote in the general election on Saturday, the first since a power grab in 2020 resulted in a change in government and triggered one of the country’s biggest political crises.

An independent special counsel will decide whether to charge Trump with crimes in two separate cases. This is not the first special counsel to be investigating Trump.

Three state attorneys general have started investigating Ticketmaster after the Taylor Swift Eras tour fiasco. Addressing the ticket-purchasing glitches, Swift herself said it's "excruciating for me to just watch mistakes happen with no recourse."

