The News You Need To Read This Morning

This is an excerpt from Incoming, BuzzFeed News’ morning newsletter dedicated to making sense of this chaotic world we live in. Join the club here.
At least five people were killed after a shooter opened fire at a gay club in Colorado Springs
At least five people were killed and 25 injured after a shooter opened fire at a Colorado Springs, Colorado, gay club Saturday night, police said.
Colorado Springs Chief of Police Adrian Vasquez said Sunday that two "heroic" patrons confronted the shooter in the club and helped stop him from killing more people. The suspect was in custody Sunday, and was revealed to have a prior criminal record of felony menacing and first-degree kidnapping for "threatening to cause harm to [his mother] with a homemade bomb, multiple weapons, and ammunition," according to a press release from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.
As of Nov. 20, at least 39,358 people in the US have died from gun violence this year, according to data from the Gun Violence Archive.
“This is our only safe space here in the Springs,” one witness told KRDO-TV. "And so, for this to get shot up, what are we gonna do now? Where are we gonna go? Yeah, we can rebuild and come together, but what about those people that lost their lives for no reason [and] the other 18 that were injured? I could’ve been one of them."
As the war drags on, Moldova suffers on the sidelines
Moldova, Europe's poorest nation and Ukraine's neighbor, seeks international aid as it struggles with wartime collateral damage. According to the Associated Press, the land-locked country is dealing with widespread blackouts, an influx of refugees, and the looming threat of war violence.
Today, the French Foreign Ministry is asking European countries to support Moldova in a global aid conference in Paris.
SNAPSHOTS
Elizabeth Holmes has been sentenced to more than 11 years in prison for defrauding Theranos investors. “I tried to realize my dream too quickly and did too many things at the same time,” Holmes told the court through tears. “I regret my failings with every cell in my body.”
How Malaysians raced against the clock to deliver at least 33,000 overseas ballots home for the election. This past week saw an intricate global operation to make sure Malaysian citizens living abroad would get to vote in the general election on Saturday, the first since a power grab in 2020 resulted in a change in government and triggered one of the country’s biggest political crises.
An independent special counsel will decide whether to charge Trump with crimes in two separate cases. This is not the first special counsel to be investigating Trump.
Three state attorneys general have started investigating Ticketmaster after the Taylor Swift Eras tour fiasco. Addressing the ticket-purchasing glitches, Swift herself said it's "excruciating for me to just watch mistakes happen with no recourse."
Elon Musk let Donald Trump back on Twitter
Former president Donald Trump will be allowed back on Twitter, Elon Musk announced Saturday night. The decision comes as a result of a Twitter poll that Musk tweeted out earlier in the day; “Yes” won by 51.8% of the 15 million votes.
Previously, Musk said that he would have major moderation decisions like this be made by some special committee, perhaps like the Facebook Oversight Committee, which voted to uphold Trump’s ban from Facebook and Instagram.
Trump was suspended after the Jan. 6 riot on the Capitol. At the time, Twitter explained the decision in a blog post: “After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them — specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter — we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence.” As of Monday morning, Trump has not made any new tweets since being brought back online.
IMAGE OF THE DAY
A plane carrying 53 dogs crashed, but they all survived and now you can adopt them
A plane carrying three humans and a cargo hold full of pups being transported for adoption crashed on a snowy Wisconsin golf course last week. The three people on board were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. None of the dogs were seriously injured either; the animals were treated by veterinarians on site and transported to a range of local shelters.
“This was a relatively catastrophic landing,” Matthew Haerter, assistant chief at Lake Country Fire and Rescue, said at a news conference. "When they went through trees the wings actually came off the aircraft and then they came to rest several hundred feet after where they originally tried to place the aircraft." The cause of the crash is under investigation by federal aviation authorities.
Humane Animal Welfare Society took in 21 of the dogs, which they've dubbed the "Western Lakes Loves." Four have already found forever homes. One of those to adopt a dog was firefighter Tony Wasielewski, who was among those on the scene pulling the pups from the plane.
Still reading, eh? Seems like you might want to get this in your inbox. No pressure though. Just some food for thought.