The News You Need To Read This Morning

Why are people protesting?

Throughout the pandemic, the Chinese government has enforced a "zero-COVID" policy, using severe lockdowns in response to an outbreak of any size. This approach has confined millions of people to their homes for weeks to months at a time, leaving them unable to access food and medical supplies.

On Thursday, a deadly fire in an apartment building in Ürümqi, Xinjiang, became the flashpoint for demonstrations across the country: The fire killed at least 10 people, including three children, and injured nine others, officials said. Videos show escape attempts apparently thwarted by barricades that residents say were put up as part of the COVID measures.

What do the protests look like?

Demonstrations have taken place in at least a dozen cities in China and abroad, in an unusual act of cross-cultural solidarity within China. Facing potential harsh punishment, demonstrators have resorted to creative methods of expression; many held up blank sheets of paper to protest the government's intolerance of dissent. Online, social media users sharing articles about the fire have dodged censors by repeating "safe" words like "good," "right," and "support."

What do protesters want?

Above all, protesters are calling for an end to draconian COVID preventive measures. But some have gone further, demanding the toppling of the government and Xi's resignation, as well as broader support for freedom of speech.

How has the government reacted?

A massive police presence in demonstration areas appeared to have tempered protests on Monday, and arrests have been reported in several cities. Police in Shanghai and Beijing also increased surveillance of residents, stopping people on the street and searching their phones, Reuters reported.

NATO makes plans to further support Ukraine

NATO is gathering in Romania on Tuesday to plan how to support Ukraine amid a looming energy crisis. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of "trying to use winter as a weapon of war" and said that “NATO will continue to stand for Ukraine as long as it takes,” CNN reports.

SNAPSHOTS

A protester with a pride flag and shirt that said "Save Ukraine" and "Respect for Iranian women" ran onto the field during a World Cup match. This comes after FIFA said it would punish players who wore pride armbands to show support for the LGBTQ community. It is not clear whether the person was detained by police or if they're facing any charges.

The mother of a 10-year-old Uvalde victim is suing the gun manufacturer that sold the AR-15 to the shooter. According to the lawsuit, the shooter was "young, isolated, troubled, and violent," and the company Daniel Defense directed marketing toward that demographic by using "militaristic imagery" to suggest engaging in combat missions.

Balenciaga did a photo campaign involving children holding bears in BDSM gear and court documents that mention "virtual child porn." Kim Kardashian spoke out against the campaign, a day after Kanye West called out celebrities for largely remaining silent on the topic.

