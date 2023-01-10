The News You Need To Read This Morning

Iran’s potential war crimes face scrutiny by US intelligence

Iran may be “contributing to widespread war crimes" in Ukraine by selling drones to Russia, the Biden administration said on Monday. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan's statement on Iran is "some of the sharpest US rhetoric" against the country since it started supplying weapons to Russia in its war against Ukraine, AP reports.

The guy who threw beer cans at Ted Cruz during a parade had the charges against him dropped. A grand jury declined to indict the Houston Astros fan, who told arresting officers, “I know, I’m an idiot. I’m sorry.”

A Black sixth-grade student was fatally shot by a man who thought he was trying to break into a car. Karon Blake, 13, was remembered by his middle school principal as a "quiet and inquisitive scholar who loved fashion and football."

Anna Kendrick recalled blaming herself for a past abusive relationship: “It was so much easier for me to assume I was crazy." As a guest on the Armchair Expert podcast, Kendrick admitted she has “so much shame about not leaving.”

Timothée Chalamet’s agent revealed that he "hasn't auditioned for anything" in over seven years and it sparked a conversation about nepotism, privilege, and industry connections. Chalamet's mother is actor Nicole Flender, his uncle is director Rodman Flender, and his maternal grandfather was writer and screenwriter Harold Flender.



The husband of a missing Massachusetts woman allegedly gave police misleading statements that delayed her investigation

Brian Walshe, 47, was charged on Monday for allegedly making misleading statements to the police after his wife, Ana Walshe, 39, failed to show up at her job in Washington, DC, last week.

Brain Walshe had told police that he last saw his wife on New Year's Day, when she took a rideshare to the airport to travel to DC. Investigators say Ana Walshe did not book a rideshare that day and also wasn’t scheduled on a flight to DC. According to prosecutors, her phone pinged in the area of her home in Cohasset, Massachusetts, on Jan. 1 and Jan. 2, the day after which Brian Walshe said she’d already left.

Brian Walshe’s whereabouts on those days were also questioned by investigators. According to prosecutors, Walshe told police officers he took his son out for ice cream on Jan. 2; however, surveillance video obtained during the police investigation found that he went to Home Depot and purchased $450 worth of cleaning supplies, including mops, a bucket, and tarps. After obtaining a warrant to search the Walshes’s home, police found blood and a damaged, bloody knife in the basement.

Walshe pleaded not guilty and was held on $500,000 cash bail.

