The News You Need To Read This Morning

“I can reassure the members of the committee that our banking system remains sound and that Americans can feel confident that their deposits will be there when they need them,” Yellen said ahead of a Senate hearing on the latest series of bank failures . Yellen also made clear that taxpayer money will not be used to pay back depositors, and that bank shareholders will not be protected from financial losses, the New York Times reports .

SNAPSHOTS

Wellesley College students voted to open admissions to trans men and nonbinary applicants, but the college’s administration said that it will not change its policies. Students said changing the admissions policy would align with the college’s mission of providing a safe educational environment to people who are marginalized because of their gender.

A missing teen's phone recorded a video that shows his accused killer cleaning a gun, prosecutors said. Dylan Rounds, 19, was reported missing on May 30, 2022, and his neighbor has since been charged with murder.

The impacts of the pandemic on mental health were "minimal," according to one study. People who went through it disagree. The study prompted a swift backlash from people who criticized the methodology used and shared personal anecdotes of how the pandemic challenged them mentally.

The Oscars were a nightmare for fat people at every turn. As a fat person, it’s hard for me to watch people monitor body size so boldly, Kelsey Weekman writes .

The latest attempt at an abortion ban made its first appearance in court

On Wednesday, a federal judge heard arguments in a case seeking an emergency order to have the Food and Drug Administration withdraw its approval of mifepristone , one of two drugs known as the abortion pill.

The FDA approved mifepristone in 2000 after vetting it for over four years. Its approval in the US came nearly a decade after it was authorized for use in the UK and Sweden. But the anti-abortion group Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine is arguing that approval for the drug was rushed, and that using it could be dangerous. Department of Justice lawyers firmly rebutted this claim on Wednesday, noting overwhelming evidence that the drug is safe.

Because this case is heard in federal court, a ruling for AHM would remove the drug from the national market. Lorie Chaiten , senior staff attorney at the ACLU's Reproductive Freedom Project, told BuzzFeed News ahead of the hearing that even the existence of the lawsuit is “uncharted waters.”

“What the plaintiffs have asked for here is unprecedented,” Chaiten said. “Courts just simply do not jump in and remove drugs from the market, particularly not ones that have been on the market for [23 years].”