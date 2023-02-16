The News You Need To Read This Morning

The 19-year-old white man who shot and killed 10 Black people in a racist mass shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, last May was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday.

Payton Gendron, who was 18 at the time of the attack , was the first person to be charged under a 2020 New York law against domestic terrorism motivated by hate, which carries an automatic sentence of life without parole. Gendron also faces separate federal hate crime charges , which could carry the death penalty if the Justice Department decides to seek it.

Investigators said that on May 14, 2022, Gendron traveled more than 200 miles to a majority-Black neighborhood in Buffalo to carry out the shooting, which he livestreamed on Twitch. Eleven of the 13 people who were shot, including all those who died , were Black.

At one point in the sentencing, a scuffle broke out and an unidentified man lunged at Gendron. The 19-year-old was quickly escorted out of the courtroom. "You don't know what we're going through!" the man shouted as he was led out of the courtroom. After a short break, Gendron was brought back inside, and the emotional hearing resumed.

Entering the second year of war in Ukraine

Bakhmut is the latest Ukrainian city that Russia is fighting to dominate. After months of unexpected resistance in eastern Ukraine, Russian forces have been attempting to capture Bakhmut as a symbolic victory. Ukrainian troops have been defending the city for weeks, and are bracing for a prolonged assault, the Washington Post reports.

SNAPSHOTS

New York Times contributors say the paper's coverage of gender issues hurts trans people. A group of more than 170 trans, nonbinary, and cisgender contributors published an open letter accusing recent Times stories of using “an eerily familiar mix of pseudoscience and euphemistic, charged language” that vilifies being trans.

Alex Murdaugh's murder trial took a 180-degree turn after questions about possible drug gang involvement in the killings. The questions led the judge to change his mind on whether jurors should hear about the defendant’s alleged botched suicide-for-hire plot.