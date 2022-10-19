The News You Need To Read This Morning

New York Attorney General Letitia James issued a scathing report Tuesday saying racist and violent online content "played an undeniable role" in radicalizing the Buffalo shooting suspect, who killed 10 Black people at a grocery store in May.

According to the report, the suspect used Discord, Reddit, and 4chan to prepare and plan the mass shooting in a predominantly Black neighborhood on May 14. The alleged shooter used Twitch to livestream the attack. The livestream was only up for two minutes, according to the attorney general, but that was enough time for copies to be made and spread online.

Investigators also found copies of the suspect's livestream, as well as his screed, on several social media platforms — and recovered videos of the shooting 17 times on Reddit, 7 on Instagram, and 2 on Twitter.

"The tragic shooting in Buffalo exposed the real dangers of unmoderated online platforms that have become breeding grounds for white supremacy," James said in a statement.



EU scrambles to address dependency on Russian gas supply

This week, EU leaders are navigating next steps for dealing with energy shortages without relying on Russian gas pipelines. Earlier this month, the International Energy Agency said that “Europe’s security of gas supply is facing unprecedented risk as Russia intensifies its use of natural gas supplies as a political weapon.”

The EU has already agreed to cut gas consumption by 15%, AP reports. But government leaders fear more energy shortages will disrupt countries' economies and further strain citizens' quality of life.

SNAPSHOTS

John Fetterman's latest strategy to beat Dr. Oz is "Fettermemes." Democratic candidate Fetterman is up less than 4 points on average from his Republican opponent in the race for Pennsylvania’s US Senate seat. Earlier this month, the nonpartisan Cook Political Report shifted the Pennsylvania race back from “Lean Democrat” to “Toss Up” status.

James Corden apparently "apologized profusely" after a restaurateur called him "a tiny cretin of a man" who was his "most abusive customer" in 25 years. New York restaurateur Keith McNally originally banned Corden from his restaurants, prompting more people to resurface past allegations about the comedian's behavior.

A person of interest in the killing and dismembering of four men in Oklahoma has been arrested in Florida. Joe Kennedy, the owner of two scrapyards the victims had visited, was arrested in Florida after disappearing.

