How Blackpink’s Tour Unleashed A Wave Of Queer Yearning

When Lin discovered K-pop icons Blackpink at the beginning of the pandemic, they were immediately “sucked into their world.” In addition to falling in love with the girl group’s documentary, Light Up the Sky; music videos; and behind-the-scenes vlogs, Lin felt a special affinity with Blackpink as a queer fan.



“I love their concept: black and pink, a combination of the traditionally darkest and most feminine colors, an empowering statement that women have complex identities,” said the 23-year-old Canadian, who, like everyone interviewed in this story, asked to keep her last name private. “It’s a concept that can also be read as something that doesn’t fit in a binary box, something that I related to as a queer individual.”

For Blackpink fans like Lin, 2022 has been a great year to stan. Already the most popular women’s K-pop group in the world, this year, Blackpink released their sophomore album, Born Pink, in September, smashed global chart record after global chart record, and embarked on a nine-month world tour. Their single “Pink Venom,” a Frankenstein mishmash of swaggering pop euphoria, was perched at the top of Billboard’s Global 200 charts for weeks this fall. Despite having only released a handful of songs throughout their six-year career, the group, consisting of members Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé, and Lisa, was just crowned Time’s Entertainer of the Year.

Blackpink’s meteoric year has also brought in a boon of content for a very specific subset of their fandom: queer fans who want to see the K-pop idols kiss (and caress and hold and love) each other. Lin, in particular, is passionate about catching homoerotic moments between Lisa and Rosé on tour. She runs a Twitter account devoted to documenting moments of intimacy between the “Chaelisa” duo.

“They have a really playful connection that comes across organically onstage,” Lin said. Although Lin doesn’t “wholeheartedly believe” Chaelisa is a real romantic relationship, they find a lot of joy in seeing the two interact in ways that may or may not be gay as hell.

