The News You Missed This Morning

More than 58 million domestic fowl in the US have died or been culled over the past 12 months due to a large outbreak of the avian flu — the deadliest outbreak in the country’s history , according to the Department of Agriculture .

So many chickens have been killed it’s contributing to an egg shortage in the US that’s driving up prices. Egg prices more than doubled in 2022 but have since declined, and other factors, like inflation and demand, have played a role in the cost of eggs.

Beyond affecting egg prices, this strain of avian influenza has been detected in more than 120 wild mammals in the US in 2022 and 2023 — a troubling step in the road toward human infection. Past avian flus have moved from birds to other animals, but the number of mammals that have been infected by the current H5N1 virus is unusually high.