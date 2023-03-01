The News You Need To Read This Morning

President Joe Biden expressing regret over buying a zoo. Biden, Barack Obama, and Donald Trump playing Overwatch on Discord together. Ben Shapiro and Joe Rogan bonding over Ratatouille. All these imaginary scenarios — and many , many more — are going viral online thanks to deepfake technology that allows people to mimic the voices of public figures.

The widespread availability of generative AI tools that can deepfake audio of people has meant that everyday users are utilizing it. Digital content producer Zach Silberberg, for example, used software developed by ElevenLabs to make the viral Biden zoo video, which has since been viewed over a million times.

“While ElevenLabs has really driven an explosion of this kind of memeable content, it’s not particularly new,” said Henry Ajder, a UK-based deepfake expert. But what the software has done is put high-quality AI audio generation into the hands of ordinary users. Online security experts fear that this widespread accessibility of deepfake tech will accelerate extreme disinformation online, possibly with major consequences for political leaders .

Silberberg said he hopes that these audio deepfakes stay “in the realm of harmless bullshit, and it doesn't deviate from that.” But he’s also a realist: “I know that's not going to happen and already isn't happening.”

Turkey and Syria continue to grieve earthquake deaths and other damages

It's been three weeks since two massive earthquakes struck Turkey and Syria, and the people living in the region are continuing to face deadly and destructive aftershocks . In Turkey alone, more than 44,000 people have been reported dead as of Monday, according to the country's disaster management agency. According to the Associated Press, 185,000 buildings in Turkey have collapsed, destroying the homes of 1.25 million people.

A college student who was living in Turkey when the devastating earthquake struck remembered the disaster as "pure chaos." "There's people screaming, 'I can't find my child,' there's people trying to go back up into the apartment to get their other family members or their pets, their cats or their dogs, birds, anything," Dilbar Bek told BuzzFeed News . "So, those moments have just been replaying in my head. I wonder if that person found their child. I wonder if that person found their family member."

A newly unsealed search warrant reveals the items that were seized during the arrest of Bryan Kohberger in Pennsylvania. The 28-year-old was arrested in connection with the brutal murders of four University of Idaho students on Nov. 13.

TikTok mom Taylor Frankie Paul allegedly hit her boyfriend and threw a chair that struck her 5-year-old daughter. Paul was charged with two counts of domestic violence in the presence of a child, aggravated assault, criminal mischief, and child abuse, according to court records obtained by BuzzFeed News.