The News You Need To Read This Morning

Attorney General Merrick Garland is appointing a special counsel to investigate the discovery of classified documents at President Joe Biden's former office space and home. Here’s a timeline of how we got here:

Nov. 2022 : Biden’s personal attorneys discovered classified documents in Biden's former office at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement and turned them over to the National Archives.

Jan. 2023 : A second set of classified documents from the Obama administration was found at President Joe Biden's home in Wilmington, Delaware.

Thursday, Jan. 14, 2023: Biden said his administration is cooperating with the Justice Department, and that the documents were found next to his Corvette: "By the way, my Corvette's in a locked garage, so it's not like they're sitting out on the street," he said.

Former president Donald Trump is also under investigation for storing classified documents — however, there are vast differences between the two cases. Missing materials from the Trump presidency were first noted by the National Archives, and Trump resisted repeated requests from officials to hand them over. In January 2022, the agency retrieved 15 boxes of documents from Mar-a-Lago and found several high-level classified records. The FBI raided Mar-a-Lago again in August, discovering many more classified documents.



The second Russian military commander in three months

After just three months, Russia appointed a new military commander in Ukraine. Military chief Valery Gerasimov will replace Sergei Surovikin, who will become Gerasimov's deputy, CBS reports.

According to Reuters, Gerasimov played "key roles" in the 2014 annexation of Crimea and Russia's support for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad during the country's civil war.

SNAPSHOTS

Lisa Marie Presley has died at age 54. The only daughter of Elvis is survived by her mother and three children.

A Texas DA's office stands by an employee after his horrifying past tweets about Black women. His boss called herself a "believer in second chances," but Black women are outraged at the rebrand of Waymond Wesley, better known as popular TikTok food creator Chef Way.

A tech news site has been using AI to write articles, so we did the same thing here. This article was written entirely by ChatGPT and reviewed by a human editor. Can you tell the difference?

Prince Harry slammed members of the media in Spare. We asked them to respond. “I have absolutely no idea if Harry is referring to me, but I can tell you that I wasn’t relying on him for my rent. ... How patronizing he is to ordinary people like me, who were not born with a silver spoon in their mouth.”



Elon Musk breaks the record for the biggest loss of wealth