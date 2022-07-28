These 10 Stunning Beyoncé Live Performances Will Lighten Up Your Bleak Existence

As long as I have been alive, the sun has never set on Beyoncé’s musical empire. The 40-year-old multi-hyphenate has spent the last few decades accruing a global following, dozens of accolades , and an unchecked influence on the cultural zeitgeist .

"She is one of the few marquee names in music who can command our undivided attention in an increasingly crowded pop culture landscape," Michael Blackmon wrote for BuzzFeed News in 2019. "Her ascent to becoming the King of Pop was hard-won."