Your Wednesday Morning News Catch-Up

There are three ways you can catch monkeypox: Direct skin-to-skin contact with an infected person; touching contaminated surfaces, objects, or fabrics; and contact with respiratory secretions like mucus. So far, the majority of people who have contracted the virus in the US are men who reported having sex with other men, though it’s unclear if transmission is occurring in these communities during other activities, too, like hugging, partying, etc.

The infection is primarily spread through prolonged rubbing against an infected person who has rashes, scabs, or lesions on their skin, which can resemble a tiny pimple or a pus-filled bump that can be as big as a marble. Infection can be avoided by washing body parts that have briefly come into contact with the infection before touching your face, mouth, nose, or genitals.

There isn’t enough data to know for sure the likelihood of contracting monkeypox by touching contaminated surfaces or materials. It's possible to get sick this way if you’re living with an infected person, sharing the same surfaces and materials for hours or days at a time. But for now, experts say not to worry about getting sick from activities like touching groceries, using public transit, or going to the gym, where surface contact is brief and infrequent.

The CDC says you can catch monkeypox by coming in contact with respiratory secretions, which could mean physically touching mucus from a sneeze, for example, or inhaling them when sharing space with a sick person. However, epidemiologists emphasized that the most dominant way people can catch monkeypox is from direct skin contact.

Another $1 billion to Ukraine in military aid

Ukraine gathers evidence about possible Russian war crimes that killed at least 50 prisoners of war, the New York Times reports. Senior officials say there's evidence suggesting Russian troops prepared mass graves ahead of a deadly July 29 explosion.



The Biden administration pledges another $1 billion to Ukraine in military aid. Ukraine military officials told CBS News that US-sponsored weapons are essential for defending the eastern front from Russia's superior artillery.

SNAPSHOTS

People trapped on top of cars and shops full of water: Photos on social media reveal the devastating Seoul floods. The floods have killed at least nine people after the city saw its worst rainfall in over a century.

How one Florida journalist scooped every reporter in the country on the FBI raid at Mar-a-Lago. "Let's not be coy. This was 100% the biggest scoop that I probably will ever get."

Serena Williams announced she will retire from tennis soon to focus on her family. In a vulnerable first-person essay for Vogue, the 23-time Grand Slam champion opened up about how personally difficult this transition is for her, but said she's "ready for what’s next."

The US has started to wind down the Remain in Mexico policy