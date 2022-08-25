A Quick Guide To The Day's Biggest News Stories

SNAPSHOTS

A Florida judge who denied a teen girl an abortion because of her grades was voted out of office. Voters also ousted Florida Rep. James Bush, the sole Democrat in the state legislature who voted on a 15-week abortion ban and the anti-LGBTQ "Don't Say Gay" bill.

The Uvalde school district police chief has been fired. Exactly three months after one of the worst school shootings in US history, Pete Arredondo was fired on Wednesday after multiple investigations into the failures of law enforcement during the Robb Elementary shooting.

A jury awarded Vanessa Bryant $16 million for the photos Los Angeles officials took of Kobe's remains. Bryant testified that she lives in constant fear that the images will leak, which keeps her up at night and sometimes causes her to have panic attacks. Officials also ordered the pictures to be deleted.

The leaders of Yoga to the People have been arrested for allegedly not paying any taxes. "The defendants operated a lucrative nationwide yoga business ... permitting them to live lavish lifestyles," one US attorney general said in a statement. "Yet the defendants chose not to file tax returns, or pay income taxes, for at least seven consecutive years."

Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp has been working as a lifeguard over the summer ahead of starting college. “It’s kind of a ‘just for fun thing,’” the 17-year-old told Flaunt magazine. “I’ve kind of grown up with a normal life and normal friends and stuff outside of Stranger Things, so it’s kind of kept me grounded.”



It makes sense that The Rehearsal resonates with autistic viewers