New Day, New News

After weeks of hearing deeply disturbing evidence about the Parkland school shooting that killed 14 students and three staffers on Valentine’s Day in 2018, a Florida jury began hearing evidence about the shooter himself on Monday.

Nikolas Cruz, now 23, has already pleaded guilty to 17 counts of murder, but the jury will decide whether he should be executed or imprisoned for life. The death penalty case represents a rare occasion where a jury has heard extensive evidence about a mass shooter, many of whom are either killed by authorities or kill themselves at the end of their rampage.

Lead defense attorney Melisa McNeill painted a portrait of a “damaged human being” whose future was sealed before he was even born due to his mother’s extensive drug and alcohol use while she was pregnant and experiencing homelessness. Cruz suffered from extensive developmental delays and mental health issues during his childhood, and he could often be so threatening to his family that police were called to the home more than 40 times.

“Nikolas was poisoned. He was brain damaged,” McNeill said. “Now, no one ever really figured out what was wrong with Nikolas until his current situation.”

No independently confirmed suspect behind Daria Dugina’s death

Russia’s domestic intelligence agency blames Ukraine for the death of Daria Dugina , a disinformationist and daughter of a close Putin ally. Dugina was killed by a car explosion outside Moscow on Saturday.

Ukraine has denied any involvement in Dugina's death. The Russian agency's claim has not been independently verified, and the organization has previously been suspected of staging attacks for political gain, the New York Times reports.

SNAPSHOTS

How sex workers and sex party attendees are dealing with monkeypox. “It feels like a slap in the face to have to deal with all of this stigma and to actually be trying to be as responsible as possible, but then to be thwarted in such a direct and obvious way."

Three Arkansas police officers have been removed from duty after being filmed brutally beating a man. The incident is now under investigation by the Arkansas State Police.

One of the men who robbed Kim Kardashian in Paris said he feels no guilt despite leaving her “traumatized.” “I saw one of her shows where she threw her diamond in the pool, in that episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians," Yunis Abbas told Vice News about the 2016 incident. "I thought, She’s got a lot of money. This lady doesn’t care at all.”